Primecoin (XPM) One Day Volume Tops $1,122.00

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1,122.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,068,558 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.