Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Primo Water by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,012 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,356,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

