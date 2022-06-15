Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.25

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 1874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Primo Water’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,217,000 after acquiring an additional 280,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,627 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.