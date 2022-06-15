Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.6% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $52,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.69. The stock had a trading volume of 151,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

