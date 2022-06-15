Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Smith & Nephew worth $21,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 279,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,344,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. 3,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,458. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($20.39) to GBX 1,650 ($20.03) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.56) to GBX 1,295 ($15.72) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.70) to GBX 1,442 ($17.50) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,462.33.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.