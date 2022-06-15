Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 214.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Shares of INTU traded up $10.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,014. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

