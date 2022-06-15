Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $113.16 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.5% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $113,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.71.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.60. 7,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,569. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $465.93 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

