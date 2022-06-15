Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $29,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,850. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.14 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.83 and a 200 day moving average of $207.57.

