Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,057 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $4.75 on Wednesday, reaching $378.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,658. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.89 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

