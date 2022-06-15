Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,704 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.54.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,995. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

