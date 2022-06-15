Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,809 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

DE stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,257. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.43. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $307.64 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

