Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 3,355 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. 50,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,860. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

