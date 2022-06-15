Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

American Express stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $143.25 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.55. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

