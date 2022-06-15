ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.45

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 254175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

