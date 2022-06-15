Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.18

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 33698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

PSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

