Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Dror Bashan purchased 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 598.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

PLX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 96,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.19.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

