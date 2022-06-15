Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,409 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 219,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 99,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.75. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

