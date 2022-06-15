Public Mint Hits 24 Hour Volume of $127,753.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $127,753.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017239 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000162 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

