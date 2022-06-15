Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) is Miura Global Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Pulmonx accounts for 6.0% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Miura Global Management LLC owned about 3.11% of Pulmonx worth $36,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Pulmonx by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 24.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $12,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $564.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.