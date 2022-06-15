PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0013

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $407.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,078.80 or 1.00143095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00029435 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00019046 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001160 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

