Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Insider Buys $18,600.00 in Stock

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) insider Amy S. Broidrick bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QLGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 418,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,542. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.45. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 134.68% and a negative net margin of 414.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Qualigen Therapeutics by 4,992,900.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 99,858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.