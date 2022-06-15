Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.11

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

