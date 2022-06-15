Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RAIFY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (Get Rating)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.