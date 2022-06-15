Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RAIFY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.