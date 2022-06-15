Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0155 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and $144,011.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,111.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.00 or 0.22249182 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.74 or 0.00416655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.