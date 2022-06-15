Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.
Shares of SPEU opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $43.98.
