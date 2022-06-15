Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,910 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.