Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,841 SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,652,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,755,000 after buying an additional 2,205,126 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,850,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,314,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 297,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 71,852 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44.

