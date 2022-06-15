Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,029 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saber Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,417,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,963,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $322.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $313.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

