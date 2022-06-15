Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,271 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.20.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

