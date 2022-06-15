Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,680 VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,935.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 254,232 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,909,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,652,000 after buying an additional 123,962 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,933,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,801,000.

NYSEARCA USTB opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

