Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

NYSE MO opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.