Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71.

