Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 927,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,588,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,439,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $374,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $104.89 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average of $121.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.