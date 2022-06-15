Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.14% of Rapid7 worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1,277.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

Shares of RPD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.85. 3,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,614. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.40. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,758 shares of company stock worth $5,634,040 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

