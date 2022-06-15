Rather & Kittrell Inc. Acquires New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 0.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.05. 25,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,844. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

