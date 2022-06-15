Rather & Kittrell Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,031 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 228,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 46,865 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 219,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,852. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

