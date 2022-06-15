Rather & Kittrell Inc. Buys New Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $8,815,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average of $154.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

