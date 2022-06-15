Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $133,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 244,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 67,128 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,214,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,699. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13.

