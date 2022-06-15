Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $218,000 in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,445 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,189,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,881,000 after purchasing an additional 174,322 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 365,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. 32,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,777. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

