Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $252,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,198. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98.

