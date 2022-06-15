Rather & Kittrell Inc. Makes New $159,000 Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.96 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

