Rather & Kittrell Inc. Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,835,129. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

