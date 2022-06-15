Rather & Kittrell Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VTV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,161. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.40 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day moving average is $144.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

