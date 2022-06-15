Rather & Kittrell Inc. Takes $4.45 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.44. 406,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,650,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

