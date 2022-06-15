Rather & Kittrell Inc. Takes $96,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $220,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 150.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

PM traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 121,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,500. The stock has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

