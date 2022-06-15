Rather & Kittrell Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 2.1% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $88.71. 317,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,333,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

