RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ROLLP stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,245. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.30. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $126.88.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $682,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $3,291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $3,319,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.