Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Short Interest Update

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,810,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the May 15th total of 11,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

NYSE O traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. 4,540,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. Realty Income has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

