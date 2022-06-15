ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,740.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 63% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $19,740.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,765.95 or 1.00502690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031452 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00198515 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00093465 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00114851 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00150916 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.