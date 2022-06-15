RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) versus I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Head to Head Review

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RedHill Biopharma and I-Mab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00

RedHill Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 2,528.97%. I-Mab has a consensus price target of $73.60, indicating a potential upside of 712.36%. Given RedHill Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RedHill Biopharma is more favorable than I-Mab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RedHill Biopharma and I-Mab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma $85.76 million 0.41 -$97.74 million ($2.11) -0.32 I-Mab $13.81 million 54.22 -$365.87 million N/A N/A

RedHill Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than I-Mab.

Volatility & Risk

RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I-Mab has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RedHill Biopharma and I-Mab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma -113.98% -379.42% -49.41% I-Mab N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of I-Mab shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

I-Mab beats RedHill Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 2 study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and preclinical evaluation study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, and has completed Phase 2 studies for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; and RHB-106, an encapsulated formulation for bowel preparation, which is preparing for Phase 2/3 study. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

I-Mab Company Profile (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial. Its product candidates also includes Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that is in Phase 2 to treat head and neck cancer, and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Plonmarlimab, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody for inflammation and CRS-related therapies; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; and TJ-CD4B, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers, as well as TJ-L1IF, a PD-L1/IFN-a antibody-cytokine fusion protein for solid tumors and TJ-C64B, a tumor-dependent T-cell engager for ovarian and other cancers. I-Mab has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.; PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics; and Roche Diagnostics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.